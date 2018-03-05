Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan didn't take home an Academy Award at Sunday night's big Oscar event, but in our book they are total winners anyway.
That's because after the four best actress nominees learned they had lost to "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actress Frances McDormand, they hugged it out.
McDormand herself had already called for unity during her speech, setting her Oscar down to call for all of the nominated women in all categories to stand up.
Once she got them standing, she told the rest of the assembled industry crowd to hire the women, and tell their stories.
But it's this other moment between the best actress nominees that has us utterly charmed, and we aren't alone:
This is how you win, even if you don't take home the ultimate prize.
Politically charged Oscars award 'The Shape of Water' Best PicturePlay Video - 3:44
Politically charged Oscars award 'The Shape of Water' Best PicturePlay Video - 3:44
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.