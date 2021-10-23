Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Kourtney Kardashian stepped foot inside a Spirit Halloween?

Well, look no further than Benito Skinner aka Benny Drama’s newest video. Over the course of the last few years, the 27-year-old comedian has been creating hilarious spot-on sketches featuring his celebrity impressions, including a handful of skits involving the Kardashian family. This time around, Skinner donned a skeleton tee, lace trimmed mini skirt and fishnet tights along with a leather choker and pair of spooky mouse ears to document the middle Kardashian’s trip to Spirit Halloween with fiancé Travis Barker.

In the minute long clip, Skinner remains in character, traveling the aisles of Spirit Halloween (spoiler alert: it’s a green screen!) and embracing Kardashian’s inner punk side. At one point during the video, Skinner walks outside of the store with a raised fist declaring, “We ride at dawn.”

Later, Kardashian is surprised in the store by her sister Kim Kardashian West donning her Met Gala full body ensemble who claims she’s “just shopping” and later has to ask, “Where am I?”

To end the video, Skinner pretends that Kardashian and Barker are following their usual M.O. and kissing in the store. When they’re interrupted, Skinner says, “Excuse me? Did you just say we can’t kiss? F—k you guys!”

Kardashian and Barker both took the humor in stride, publicly approving of Skinner’s hilarious sketch on Instagram. The Blink-182 drummer quoted a line from the video in the comments, writing, “We ride at dawn 🦇😭.”

Kourtney Kardashian and "punk" Kourtney aka Benny Drama. Getty Images / bennydrama7

The reality star took a similar route, quoting her favorite line, “Where am I?? 😭😳🤣🤣😹🤘🏼,” in the comments and even sharing the clip to her Instagram Stories as well on Friday.

"Not them both commenting 😂😂😂," TODAY reporter Lamar Dawson commented.

"This is all I need in my life right now," one fan commented.

Another person wrote, "He always nails it."

This Halloween-themed sketch felt like a continuation of a previous video Skinner created in May of this year called “Kourtney goes punk” months into her relationship with Barker. Skinner shared the backstory for the sketch, telling TODAY on the phone, “I had gotten a lot of requests to bring (punk Kourtney) back.”

After witnessing the seasonal tradition of Spirit Halloween stores popping up just about everywhere there’s abandoned real estate, Skinner was inspired to bring the punk side of Kardashian back for another round, explaining, “So I waslike, wait, Kourtney has to go. I have a lot of lines ready for Halloween, so let’s give them a little Halloween moment.”

Benito Skinner in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

“I just kept thinking about her in the parking lot for some reason and her little outfit and I knew I wanted to put her in Disney ears because she’s aDisney adult,” he explained, referencing the inception of the idea.

The Poosh founder isn't the only member of the family that got the Benny Drama treatment. Over the last couple of years, Skinner has embodied the Kardashian family in several sketches, including a spoof of the final trailer of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a holiday sketch fittingly called “A Kardashian Krismas,” an imagination of Kim Kardashian as first lady, and a full trailer for a season of “KUWTK.”

Skinner says the Kardashian family has been nothing but “so kind” and “supportive,” explaining that they’ve had a great sense of humor through it all.

“There's always like fear when you're doing something like that,” he says of his hysterical impressions. “I always come to these things with like from a place of love, I'm not trying to be a bully... I hope that people see the love in there and I think (the Kardashians) see it."

The comedian got his start doing impressions with sketches like his “Queer Eye” parody and a fake montage of Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat, both of which he said “changed everything” for him. Another one of his recurring impressions includes Shawn Mendes, a star he came face-to-face with following this year’s Met Gala after Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, introduced them and documented the moment on Instagram.

"It's been very surreal," he said. "I find myself kind of imitating voices when I'm around somebody. It is hard not to say like, 'Hello' back to Shawn in his voice, but they've always just been so sweet and I feel like they are very much in on the joke. I'm always a little nervous, so I would never go up to someone who I've done. I do wait for them to come to me on the off-chance that they're like, 'Let's fight.' But they've always been very sweet."

Despite his budding stardom, Skinner wasn’t always in front of the camera over the years. In fact, it wasn't until his senior year of college before he came out that he says he began to embrace his more comedic side. He started posting funny videos on Instagram and received a positive response from fans. After that, when he was living in New York with his boyfriend, he said that he would come home after work to edit his own videos and continued to write sketches, finally living out his childhood dream of being in front of the camera.

“It was something that I wanted to do as a kid and then just kind of hid from myself for a long time, so I feel like in a lot of ways in my page you're kind of seeing someone get to know themselves,” Skinner explained. “I came out and I love that part of me that I hid for so long.”