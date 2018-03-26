share tweet pin email

Cory is cheering on Topanga!

"Boy Meets World" alum Ben Savage sent a heartfelt note to his former co-star Danielle Fishel to congratulate her on her recent engagement to producer Jensen Karp.

Savage, 37, took to Instagram with a throwback photo of the pair, writing, "Congratulations to my favorite TV wife on her engagement. So happy for you Danielle."

In the comments, Fishel, 36, responded, "Thank you so much, Ben."

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images Savage and Fishel go way back.

The former co-stars played young lovebirds Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence on ABC's beloved coming-of-age series from 1993 to 2000. The onscreen couple tied the knot in the show's final season. From 2014-2017, they reprised their roles in the Disney Channel spinoff "Girl Meets World," which focused on their tween daughter, Riley.

Rider Strong, who played Cory's best friend, Shawn Hunter, on both shows, chimed in with his own congrats for Fishel. Strong shared the actress' happy news on Twitter, adding a heartfelt "Hell yeah."

Last Thursday, Fishel revealed on Instagram that she and Karp would soon be walking down the aisle.

"I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the arms of her fiancé.

"The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged," she wrote, "and no one is more excited than I am."