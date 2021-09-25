Ben Platt opens up about making 'beautiful' red carpet debut with boyfriend Noah Galvin

Ben Platt is celebrating the debut of his new movie and a huge relationship milestone with boyfriend Noah Galvin.

Platt, who is reprising the title role in the film version of the Broadway smash hit, "Dear Evan Hansen," stepped out on the red carpet with Galvin for the movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. It was the first time the couple had the chance to make their relationship "red carpet official" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Galvin and Platt at the "Dear Evan Hansen" premiere. Rich Fury / Getty Images

"It’s the first time we’ve been able to take pictures together because of the pandemic and all that noise, but it’s been a beautiful first time together," Platt told "Entertainment Tonight." "It means everything and more (to have him here).

"It's been a very overwhelming rollout, a lot a noise and a lot of stuff, and having him by my side, it makes everything much, much more handle-able and more joyful," said Platt, 28. "I'm very, very lucky he’s here ... He makes it all really feel worth it."

Galvin, 27, who took over the role of Evan Hansen in the Broadway production from Platt, was excited to support his partner and shared a joyful post about it on social media.

"My big time movie guy," Galvin posted on Instagram, sharing several photos of himself with Platt at the premiere, including one of just their hands clasped together.