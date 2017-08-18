Ben Higgins weighs in on the possibility of returning to 'The Bachelor'

share tweet pin email

Ben Higgins was one of the most popular "Bachelor" stars ever, and now the reality star has revealed he might be willing to find love on the hit ABC show again.

Higgins opened up about the possibility on his blog The Mahogany Workplace, writing, "At this point in my life I do not believe I’m ready to be the Bachelor again. However, with that being said, a lesson I’ve learned over the last few years: Don’t close doors to any possibilities."

Time and experience, said the 29-year-old businessman, have taught him to never say never.

"I’ve said, ‘I would never do that’ too many times, and then I found myself doing that very thing a few months later," he wrote "So, I’m not saying ‘never;’ I’m saying ‘not now.'"

Higgins found love with Lauren Bushnell on his season of the "The Bachelor" and the two even starred in their own spinoff, "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?"

But, sadly, the couple announced their split in May.

Since then, Higgins has been the subject of rumors that he may star on "The Bachelor" again.

While Higgins may be game again someday, it seems his very public breakup with Bushnell still stings.

"I am not ready for another relationship to take place in the public eye," Higgins wrote. "The scrutiny that would result from doing the show twice makes me hesitate to participate.”