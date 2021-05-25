Is Ben Affleck wearing the watch he wore while dating J.Lo in the early 2000s?

Is this another clue that "Bennifer" is back?

Is Affleck wearing the same watch he often wore while dating J.Lo in the early 2000s? Backgrid

Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, were recently photographed together in Miami, and some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Affleck appeared to be wearing the same silver watch that he often wore while he and J.Lo were dating back in the early '00s.

Here's Affleck wearing the watch back in 2002. Mel Bouzad / Getty Images

In fact, Lopez famously gave him the watch in her 2002 “Jenny From the Block” music video, which focused on the paparazzi’s obsession with their relationship at the time.

The watch made another appearance in 2003. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Affleck’s choice of accessories — if it is indeed the same watch — only further fueled rumors that he and J.Lo are an item once more, 17 years after they originally called it quits.

The former power couple, aka “Bennifer,” began dating in 2002 and got engaged before splitting in 2004.

They both went on to marry other people: Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner, and they had three children together before divorcing in 2018. Meanwhile, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins with him before ending their relationship in 2011.

Lopez was later engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, but they announced their separation last month — and just a few weeks after that, she and Affleck apparently took a vacation together in Montana, sparking rumors that they were rekindling their romance after nearly two decades apart.

Affleck has not revealed whether his current choice of watches is a subtle tribute to J.Lo, but he has not been shy about singing his ex-fiancée's praises this year.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” he said in InStyle’s May cover feature about Lopez. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s … at best?”

He added that he is “blown away” by her work ethic.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he said. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."