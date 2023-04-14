Everyone has had a bad roommate — Ben Affleck's just happens to be Matt Damon.

"Matt is a beautiful guy, I love him. He's my best friend, he's been great to me my whole life, he's a brilliant guy," Affleck gushed on the April 14 episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," before cautioning: "I would not suggest living with him."

Affleck described at one point having to go on a "sit-down" strike to try to force Damon to clean up in the house he was living in with Affleck and his younger brother, Casey Affleck.

"We're just going to wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, 'I'm covered in garbage!' We went weeks, two weeks without touching the apartment," Affleck said.

"We came home one day, Matt's there in his shorts, his t-shirt, playing, I think it was the '92 Sega hockey game, in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage," Affleck continued.

Affleck, 50, recalled looking down at week-and-a-half old sushi — and seeing maggots.

"We were like, 'We submit! We submit, you are too good. We cannot beat you," Affleck said.

Affleck, with a smile, added he knows there is a place in heaven for Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.

"God bless his wife," Affleck said.

The actor also explained why he at one point shared a bank account with his bestie.

"We were teenagers, we were in Boston and we wanted to go up to New York and audition," Affleck said. "We wanted to help each other, so when one of us would make enough money we'd keep having enough to take the train to New York to do the next audition."

He said it continued to remain convenient when the pair moved to Los Angeles, not only because they lived in the same house but because Damon has "never paid a bill to this day."

"He's like, 'The lights aren't working,' And I'm like, 'Yes, because the utility company needs money to fund our electricity,'" Affleck said.

Affleck jokingly questioned those who continue to ask about their once-joint bank account.

"Why do people think that's unusual?" Affleck asked with a smile.

"By the time 'The Bourne Identity' came out, I was pretty psyched," he added, holding two thumbs up.