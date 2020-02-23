Ben Affleck only has words of support for ex-fiancée Jennfer Lopez

Ben Affleck is letting people know what he really thinks about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, and it's seriously all love and respect from what we can see.

A profile on the 47-year-old actor published in The New York Times made waves this week, but it's one of his quotes that was left on the cutting room floor that really has us gushing.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of Revolution Studios' and Columbia Pictures' film "Gigli" at the Mann National Theatre July 27, 2003 in Westwood, California. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The journalist who wrote the piece tweeted out some quotes that were omitted from the profile, and one was on "past flame" Lopez.

The pair began dating in early 2002 after meeting on the set for the movie "Gigli." They later starred in the film "Jersey Girl" together, as well as the singer's "Jenny From the Block" music video. By the end of that year, they were engaged after Affleck proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring, which he reportedly bought for $1.2 million. They called off their engagement in early 2004, just weeks before their wedding.

But even after all these years, Affleck says the pair stay in touch, and he has nothing but support for the 50-year-old actress and singer.

"She should have been nominated," Affleck said of Lopez's star turn in the 2019 film "Hustlers."

"She's the real thing," he added. "I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f*cking baller."