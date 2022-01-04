Ben Affleck and Matt Damon once tried to make money as subway break dancers

Get the cardboard out!

During a Monday appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Ben Affleck revealed that he and Matt Damon used to break dance together back in the '80s. Even better, they wore nylon tracksuits while doing it.

"The tracksuits, they're nice though. (Back) then, they were just one thin, nylon sheet. But that was cool and we wore them ... and we wanted to be cool," Affleck said. "So we learned how to break dance and then Matt was like, ‘If we could just get some linoleum and put it down on the subway, we could do some of our moves and put out a hat.’"

Sadly, the duo didn't make a lot of money displaying their moves on the metro (better known as the T in Boston).

"I wouldn't say anybody put quarters in the cup. I think they walked by with pity and astonishment," the actor laughed.

"But yes, there's a lot popping and locking and back spinning, and Matt tried to do the windmill which he'd never quite mastered. I could get the backspin and the kick warm. Although if you asked me to do that now you'd end up with a lawsuit because I'd crippled myself immediately."

Affleck noted that there have been a lot of people in his life who try to "make sport" of his dancing, but he said that no matter what they say, he always had his "own spirit" and his "own energy" when it came to dancing.

However, Clarkson said that it sounded like he might not have been all that good at his passion.

"That means you can't dance," she laughed. "That means you ain’t got moves."

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the Venice International Film Festival 2021. Marilla Sicilia / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Affleck and Damon have been friends for many years, first breaking into Hollywood with 1997's "Good Will Hunting," which won them both an Oscar. In their latest project, 2021's "The Last Duel," they almost shared a kiss during a historically accurate scene that they wrote together.

“That would’ve been our first on-screen kiss," Damon told told "Entertainment Tonight" in October.

Although they were both ready to pay homage to the film which was set in 14th-century France, director Ridley Scott thought that it would be best to write out the kiss out since it would be "too distracting" for the audience members.

"His instincts are pretty good," Affleck said.