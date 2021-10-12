Ben Affleck and Matt Damon almost kissed in their new movie — here's why it got cut

Maybe next time!

Friends and film collaborators Ben Affleck and Matt Damon almost took their longtime bromance to the next level with an on-screen kiss in their soon-to-be released historical drama, “The Last Duel.”

But as the pair explained in a recent interview, fate — and director Ridley Scott — put the kibosh on their lip lock.

The duo who won best original screenplay Oscars for their 1997 film “Good Will Hunting” penned the screenplay for “The Last Duel,” too, along with fellow writer Nicole Holofcener. In it, they planned a historically accurate scene that would've had Damon’s knight character kiss Affleck’s nobleman character.

"In the original actual version of that scene, the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth," Affleck, 49, said during a chat with ET. "And we had that in the script."

Damon, 51, added, "That would've been our first on-screen kiss.”

Alas, director Scott had a different slightly different vision for the film set in 14th century France and based on a true story, so Affleck can save his kisses for girlfriend Jennifer Lopez — at least for now.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss on the red carpet for "The Last Duel" screening held during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021. Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty Images

Yes, according to Affleck, his kiss with Damon is “going to have to wait” because "Ridley thought it would be distracting, and his instincts are pretty good.” In the end, instead of puckering up, Damon had to kneel before Affleck.

“That’s what goes on at home, too,” Affleck quipped.

Damon bantered back that after his multitalented friend “started directing, that's actually how I have to get in his house."

Despite the planned kiss and eventual kneel, the stars aren't playing pals in "The Last Duel."

"Yeah, the two characters really hate each other, and that was really fun," Damon said.

Fans can see for themselves when "The Last Duel" opens in theaters on Oct. 15.