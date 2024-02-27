Ben Affleck didn’t want a social media relationship with J. Lo. Why he changed his mind

Ben Affleck had one demand .

In the singer's new Amazon Prime documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Affleck said he wasn't keen on having his romance with Lopez play out social media.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” he said in the film. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re going to marry a boat captain and (you’re like), ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

He added, “We’re just two people with, kind of, different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2024. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Affleck and Lopez's second romance has played out in the public eye, as did their first.

After ending their engagement in 2004, couple reconnected in 2021 and married in 2022. They made their Instagram debut in a 2021 photo posted by actor Leah Remini taken during her birthday celebrations. The first time Affleck appeared on Lopez's own feed was for her July birthday of that year. She shared a snap of them kissing passionately.

Since then, Affleck has been a regular on her feed, featuring in family montages and selfies. In February 2023, Lopez revealed she got a tattoo inspired by their love.

The ribcage tattoo is an infinity sign with an arrow going through it. In the infinity sign are the names “Ben” and “Jennifer.”

"Commitment ♾️," Lopez captioned the pic. "Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍."

Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, she said she always knew Affleck and her daughter would reunite.

“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” Rodríguez told Lopez on TODAY.

After hearing that, Lopez playfully nodded her head and said, “OK,” as if she had heard that one before.