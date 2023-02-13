Ben Affleck works a Dunkin’ drive-thru in Super Bowl ad

The cinematic pomp and circumstances of Super Bowl commercials are here, and the one by Dunkin’ just served the ultimate sweetener.

On Feb. 12, the coffee and doughnut giant aired its much-anticipated Super Bowl commercial spot with longtime fan and actor Ben Affleck popping in from one of its drive-thru windows.

Dressed in a Dunkin’ uniform and hat (while also sporting a headset), the actor appears in the commercial as a drive-thru worker, taking orders and passing out drinks as customers look at him with shock and confusion.

"Do I look familiar?" he asks one customer, who quickly responds, "No."

Another encounter results in one woman leaning out of her car window to take a selfie with the actor.

Then, a familiar face rolls up.

“What are you doing here?” Jennifer Lopez says to her husband at the drive-thru window.

"You're embarrassing me in front of my friends," he responds, sheepish.

"Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she asks, as Affleck turns to his "co-workers" at the Medford, Massachusetts shop.

"I got to go, guys," he finally says, sounding resigned.

"Grab me a glaze," she orders at the end.

Fans of the Affleck x Dunkin’ mashup were quick to take to Twitter with comments and notes.

“JLo and Dunkin, that’s all @BenAffleck wanted most in life. How happy I am for you," one user wrote of the ad.

"that dunkin' commercial was unrealistic not because ben affleck wouldn't work there but because j.lo definitely doesn't drive," another wrote.

The ad reveal also clarified some of Affleck’s previous appearances at Dunkin’ that erupted into social media madness.

"Now we know why Ben Affleck was working at that Dunkin Donuts," one user wrote. "That commercial was funny tho."

In the lead-up to the commercial’s Sunday debut, Dunkin’ teased a potential collaboration with the Boston-bred actor on Twitter.

“Something’s ben brewing…” the company tweeted on Feb. 6, prompting demands from fans to share the commercial already.

“Release the commercial now!!!!” one user tweeted.

“This better be a @BenAffleck reference,” another replied.

Affleck — a Cambridge, Massachusetts native — is a well-known Dunkin’ enthusiast and has been photographed multiple times over the years either leaving one of its franchises or carrying a cup of Dunkin’ coffee in his hand.

His love for the brand is so renowned that in 2020, Vulture launched an investigative report into whether the chain actually keeps his order on file at its locations.

The year before, in 2019, Collider profiled Affleck and asked about his enthusiasm for the brand, to which he replied, “I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day. It’s very weird, I have it every day, and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”