Inside Ben Affleck's struggle with alcohol addiction as star heads back to rehab

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Ben Affleck is back in rehab for alcohol addiction after reaching out for help from his support system, including soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The actor, writer and director was seen earlier this week holding a box reportedly filled with bottles of alcohol, as Garner, who is the mother of his three children, intervened to help get him treatment, according to multiple reports.

"One crucial aspect of Ben’s recovery is for him to be able to seek help when he feels as though he is not in control — when his ongoing treatment and meetings with sober coaches aren’t quite enough,'' a source close to Affleck told NBC News.

"The best-case scenario is for him to seek help, which he has done willingly, and for that we are all very grateful and hopeful."

Garner was photographed at Affleck's home in Pacific Palisades, California, on Wednesday, picking him up and reportedly taking the "Justice League" star to a treatment facility. The two have been split up since 2015 and Garner filed for divorce in 2017, but it has not been finalized, and they have remained close while parenting their children.

Affleck, 46, had recently split from his girlfriend, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, and was spotted last week on a date with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, in Malibu.

He first entered rehab for alcohol addiction in 2001, four years after he won an Oscar for co-writing the screenplay to "Good Will Hunting" with close friend Matt Damon. He also entered treatment in March of last year.

"Ben has been working incredibly hard for the last year to follow a streamlined program designed for him and his journey,'' the source close to him said. "He has been attending countless meetings, has continued to work with sober coaches and does his best to follow through with the things that will help him maintain his health.

One of the key elements with taking control of your addiction is knowing when to seek help, which he did, and it is a major step in the right direction."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.