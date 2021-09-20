Ben Affleck 'in awe' of Jennifer Lopez's effect on the world

Ben Affleck has the sweetest praise for his partner, Jennifer Lopez!

The actor and director, who reunited this year with his former love, shared some kind words about Lopez, who was featured as Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary and Sept. 20 cover star.

"I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect," Affleck told Adweek.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The couple, who first dated in 2002 and were nicknamed "Bennifer" by the tabloids, rekindled their relationship this year after Lopez ended her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck, who has known Lopez for more than two decades, has seen her star rise, both as a musician and actor, as well as a businesswoman who grew her fashion and beauty businesses into a billion-dollar brand. Through it all, Affleck said he has admired the impact Lopez has made on the world.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," he said.

Even before Affleck and Lopez reunited, the Oscar winner always had nothing but nice comments to share about his former love.

Earlier this year, Affleck opened up to InStyle about Lopez and how he has always held her in high regard.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he said.

Affleck and Lopez masked up and attended the Met Gala. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum

The couple are back to lighting up red carpets like it's 2002 again. They were recently pictured engaging in PDA at the Venice Film Festival and most recently rocked the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.