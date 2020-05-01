Sign up for our newsletter

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' budding relationship won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has seen recent paparazzi shots of their walks near Affleck’s Los Angeles home or read about them in the tabloids.

But now they are making it "Instagram official."

On Thursday, de Armas celebrated her 32nd birthday, and marked the occasion by sharing a series of photos from her big day including two featuring the "Justice League" star.

(Be sure to click or swipe through the post above to see all the pics.)

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The photos kicked off with shots of the “Knives Out” actress smiling over her birthday dinner and delighting over a chocolate cake loaded with decorations. In the third pic, a familiar face joined the frame.

Ana de Armas celebrated her birthday alongside rumored boyfriend Ben Affleck. ana_d_armas/ Instagram

Affleck, 47, posed with his arm around de Armas’ waist as they stood in front of a scenic desert expanse.

In another photo, the couple is seen sharing a cuddle as the sun goes down.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” de Armas wrote in the caption.

In a video posted Friday, de Armas swats at a piñata while being cheered on by someone behind the camera who sounds a lot like the "Good Will Hunting" star.

While this marks the first time a photo of Affleck has appeared on de Armas' Instagram account, it’s not the first time the actor has made his presence known.

Last month, the “Argo” star (and, in this case, presumed photographer) commented on a set of solo pics the actress shared.

“Photo credit pls,” he wrote in response to the post.

Affleck and de Armas reportedly met on the set of the upcoming psychological thriller “Deep Water,” in which they play a married couple on the outs and dedicated to tormenting each other.

The film is set to be released in November.