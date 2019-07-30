Captain Lee Rosbach, star of Bravo's “Below Deck,” posted on Instagram on Monday that his son, Joshua, has died.

He passed away from an accidental drug overdose, reports People.

"Joshua Lee 'Josh' Rosbach, age 42 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, July 22, 2019," an obituary for Rosbach read.

"A gentle and kind soul, Josh was loved by everyone he came into contact with and never met a stranger. His smile, and although quiet personality were traits that people admired," the obituary continued.

In his Instagram post, Rosbach spoke candidly about the tragedy. “This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest. After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard,” Rosbach began.

He then wrote about the grip addiction can have on people, no matter who they are.

“Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries,” he wrote. “Whether you live in a 10,000 sq ft mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same. We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems. There was no one i ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled.”

Rosbach closed his post by asking people who are affected by addiction to take whatever steps they need in order to overcome it.

“So my message to those of you who are fighting this disease, find a way to get help no matter what,” he wrote. "For those of you who have a friend, family member, son, or daughter who's struggling, do what ever it takes to get them the help they need."

“Be kind and loving, and try to enjoy every second you have with them. Do not pray for our son, but please take care of your children and friends who may need it, as it isn’t too late for them. Captain & Mary Anne.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or substance abuse, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), or text TALK to 741741.