Beloved 'Conners' crew member dies after on-set medical event

A crew member has died after suffering "a fatal medical event" on the set of "The Conners" on Thursday.
By Alexander Kacala and Diana Dasrath

A crew member has died after suffering "a fatal medical event" on the set of "The Conners" on Thursday. The man, whose name is being withheld for privacy concerns, was working on Stage 22 of the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles.

"With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today," a spokesperson for Werner Entertainment told TODAY in a statement. "He was a much loved member of 'The Conners' and 'Roseanne' families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."

"The Conners" is currently filming its third season, which began in October 2020. A spinoff of "Roseanne," the series was created after the show's star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist remark about top Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that caused ABC to ax the top-rated "Roseanne" revival.

The spinoff centers on the other members of the Conner family, played by John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson.

