Bella Kidman Cruise just posted a rare selfie on Instagram

Bella Kidman Cruise doesn't post a lot of photos of herself on social media, but she just shared a rare selfie on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old, whose parents are Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, posted a photo of herself posing in front of a mirror. In the snapshot, Kidman Cruise is wearing her hair down and sporting a black hat. She captioned the post "All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter."

Naturally, her followers were pretty excited and instantly took to the comments section to lend the photo their seal of approval. "You look beautiful 😍👍" one fan wrote, while another commented, "Love this shot 👍❤️" Another Instagram user noticed that the 27-year-old's brow game was on point, and commented with one simple word: "Brows 💖👏"

Since joining the social media platform in January 2018, Kidman Cruise has posted only a handful of selfies. Rather than focus on photos of herself, the artist tends to share photos of her work.

She also regularly posts photos of beautiful scenes in nature, like these gorgeous flowers.

But back in May, the 27-year-old surprised fans when she struck a silly pose for the camera and posted the following photo on her Instagram account.

She also showed fans what her "quarantine uniform" looks like the same month.

Kidman Cruise and her younger brother, Connor Cruise, 25, have lived out of the spotlight for the most part in recent years and in 2018 their mother told Australia's Who magazine that she has tried to honor their desire to keep a low profile.

"I’m very private about all that," she explained. "I have to protect all those relationships."

Bella and Connor Cruise, all grown up. Getty Images

Kidman also said she respects her children's involvement with the Church of Scientology, a group that their father also belongs to.

"They are able to make their own decisions," she told Who. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."