Bella Hadid is ready to find out if blonds really do have more fun.

The model, who typically rocks dark brown hair, appeared to be channeling Marilyn Monroe when she debuted a brand new blond bob on Tuesday in a short Instagram video.

Dressed in a white cropped tank top and khaki bottoms, the 26-year-old showed off her new mane as she spritzed her voluminous curls with hairspray.

After a touch of product and a bit of rearranging, Hadid seemed satisfied with her bombshell bob, saying, "I think I'm done. What do you think?"

Looking directly into the camera, the model then shook her mane and smiled slightly.

The model’s followers called the look “amazing,” “gorgeous” and “breathtaking," and pointed out her resemblance to Monroe.

"Her name …. her name is marilyn hadid," one wrote.

Hadid tagged hairstylist Sam McKnight in the post, crediting him for the hair handiwork, but she didn't reveal the inspiration behind her new look.

McKnight also posted the same video on his account. Hadid sent him some love in the comments. "I adoreeeee you!!!" she wrote. In a follow up comment, she said, "Only the best #hairbysammcknight !!!!!!!!"

It's hardly the first time that Hadid has taken a walk on the blond side. In fact, she's actually been rocking a lighter hue in recent weeks. In December, she shared several photos of her sporting a honey-colored hue.

Back in 2019, the model debuted a similar color and a haircut with textured layers.

Hadid's sister, fellow model Gigi, is known for her blond strands. The sisters sported similarly light hair tones in 2019.

Gigi and Bella Hadid in 2019. David M. Benett / Getty Images

That said, the sisters aren't afraid of a bold hair change. They both rocked daring styles — long, dark locks with bangs and undercuts — on the catwalk during the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 runway show in June. "Anything for Marc,” Gigi captioned a selfie

The daring dos. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Hadid also recently turned heads (and blew minds) on a Parisian runway during Coperni’s show in 2023, when she posed as men spray painted a fabric paint onto her body to create a white slip dress.

Bella Hadid during the Coperni Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris. JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images

Now the only question we have is: What will the fashion forward model do next? For now, this blonde is having fun.