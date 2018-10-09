Behati Prinsloo says it was 'love at first sight' when she met Adam Levine

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Behati Prinsloo says when she met future hubby Adam Levine, she fell in "love at first sight."

The Victoria's Secret model dropped by Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" Monday night and shared details about how she and the Maroon 5 rocker began their sweet romance — over email!

"He got my information through a mutual friend. He was trying to get a girl for a music video," Prinsloo, 30, told host Andy Cohen. "I couldn't do it, but we started emailing. It was, like, weeks and weeks. And then finally, I went to Los Angeles for a job, and we met."

Sparks flew when the pair were finally looking into each other's eyes.

"We felt like we knew each other," Prinsloo explained. "It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant kind of back and forth."

Prinsloo and Levine met in 2012 and tied the knot two years later. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2014 in Los Cabos, Mexico, and now have two little girls, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 7 months. Fans got a glimpse of the kids in an Instagram photo Prinsloo shared last month.

Earlier this year, Dusty Rose and her mom made a cameo in Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" video. Prinsloo shows up holding the toddler near the end of the clip and Levine, 39, embraces them with tenderness.

But don't expect the model to reveal any of Maroon 5's secret upcoming plans.

When Cohen asked if the rumors were true that Maroon 5 was performing at the Super Bowl next year, Prinsloo played coy.

"I don't know," she said, throwing up her hands in mock exasperation before laughing. "I've heard nothing. Zero."