What beach read to pick up this summer, based on your zodiac sign

Can the stars guide your next great read? When it comes to beach reading, there are endless options — and maybe the zodiac can help narrow them down. We sifted through some of 2022's best summer books (including a few Read With Jenna picks) to find one that aligned with each of the 12 signs of the zodiac.

For Aries, we found a protagonist that is as bold and undeterred as the sign's description. Sensual Tauruses may enjoy luxuriating in a love story. And Cancers, fiercely loyal, will be drawn into a family saga.

Of course, you're welcome to read all the books listed. Much like literary taste, our natal charts are complicated, and have way more going on than just sun signs. For extra credit, look at the picks for your moon and rising sign, too.

Aries

Your favorite anti-hero from the '90s is back at it — this time around she’s reevaluating her past and trying to become a better person. That’s right, Tracy Flick from “Election” returns in the sequel “Tracy Flick Can't Win” to make some serious life changes. Like you, she’s seeing that her need to win cost her many things in life, which is why she wants a do-over. Sound familiar, Aries?

Bonus Pick: Check out the OG version of the novel “Election” by Tom Perrotta to refresh your memory of the overachiever who wanted it all and lost. This book will teach you to be realistic and compassionate to others. And maybe, to cool your impulsive temper.

Taurus

Let’s just say that the temperature outside isn't the only thing reaching record heights this summer. As one of the most sensual signs of the zodiac, you’ll appreciate this seductive novel. It will prove your theory that a chance meeting and star-crossed encounter can be so much more.

Bonus Pick: "Every Summer After" by Carley Fortune is a novel about how some feelings simply don't fade, no matter how much time has passed. Taurus, you're stubborn and you hold on to your hunches, as does the central couple in this aching novel. The years go by and they just can't shake one another. Read an excerpt at TODAY.

Gemini

Real talk: You like hearing the latest gossip ... or, when all else fails, reading about it. This book will allow you dive deep into the character’s pasts and learn the tea (heartbreak, drama and much more) that surrounds them. What else could a Gemini want? After all, your planetary ruler is Mercury and reading a book that you can talk about with your pals at the beach (like this one) makes it the perfect pick for you this summer.

Bonus Pick: "Reunion Beach: Stories Inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank" by Elin Hilderbrand, Adriana Trigiani, Patti Callahan Henry, Cassandra King, Nathalie Dupree and more is an anthology of tales inspired by Frank's oeuvre. You’ll find each one enticing and fitting for your beachy vibe.

Cancer

You value your family and loved ones — even if you have a complicated relationship with them like this novel’s protagonist, Riley. "Kaleidoscope" is devastating, yes, but it gets at the ties that bind us to each other, as well as the complex dynamics between siblings and their parents. Also, the innate desire for freedom that the youngest daughter, Riley, has to break away from her family empire to create something unique that belongs only to her.

Bonus Pick: The Read With Jenna pick "These Impossible Things" is about three Muslim British women their 20s who grapple with the pressure to remain in the fold and please their families, and the desire to live according to their inner voices. Or, check out "One Italian Summer" by Rebecca Serle makes for a tear-jerker about the relationship between a mother and daughter.

Leo

Set in 1965, Alice Weiss moves from her small Midwestern town to New York City to pursue her dreams as a professional photographer. Leos will relate to the book's message of the need to fully embrace your hopes and aspirations in life. Like Alice, you have the motivation to pursue your goals and won’t let fear stand in your way.

Bonus Pick: "Where the Grass Is Green and the Girls Are Pretty by Lauren Weisberger" is a humorous story that takes place in New York City and centers around two fashion-forward sisters who are bent on attaining fame and glory at any cost.

Virgo

Ruled by the communication planet Mercury, Virgos loves a story about stories. "The Club" is as good as thumbing through a magazine and reading about the latest in celebrity news, and this book takes you inside a private club where A-listers mingle and get up to no good.

Bonus Pick: "Cover Story" by Susan Rigetti is all about the details — something a Virgo can appreciate. Set in the world of magazine journalism, the novel is about an up-and-coming journalist who is intrigued by a colleague's tale of her own riches. Intrigued enough that she drops out of college to ghostwrite her autobiography. But is she who she says she is?

Libra

It's easy to fall in love with a rom-com — but you, Libra, are especially susceptible to a love story because you’re a romantic at heart. The more twists and obstacles, the better. When two college-age rivals enter a fake relationship in Bolu Babalola's debut novel, they find themselves falling for each other. Get a copy of "Honey and Spice" to sweeten up your summer.

Bonus Pick: On Rotation" by Shirlene Obuobi is book about a medical student’s woes and successes in love, life, and everything in between. Think "Grey’s Anatomy" but with an extra kick.

Scorpio

Natural born detective that you are, Scorpio, you’ll admire this novel's plotting. Set in 1936 London, Lena Aldridge gets the theatrical break of a lifetime — only to have her dreams of stardom and fame in America to be squashed by a murderous plot to frame her, even though she’s innocent. Or is she? Your penetrating and investigative mind will have to solve the crime.

Bonus Pick: "When No One Is Watching" by Alyssa Cole is a gripping mystery novel that will both thrill you and get you thinking about social issues like gentrification.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you're thirsty for knowledge, which is what makes enlightening nonfiction books like "The Man Who Could Move Clouds" aligned with your values. The memoir, which blends magical realism and a true story, centers around a family’s history and experience with colonialism in Colombia. The poetic prose will entrance you; the content will open your eyes to injustices and harsh realities of the world.

Bonus Pick: Not in the mood for nonfiction? Try a novel about the truth coming to light. "The Most Fun We Ever Had" by Claire Lombardo centers on a family who have a long history of keeping secrets from each other.

Capricorn

According to the mythology of behind your zodiac sign's constellation, you’re a reflective, time traveling sea-goat. You may relish in reading the tale about a young woman who travels back to her teen years, a time when her now-ailing father had his signature verve. This book will make you think about your past, present and future — and hopefully, you’re happy where you landed.

Bonus Pick: In "The Verifiers" by Jane Pek, a woman gets a job at a tech company in which she fact-checks people's dating profiles. Meanwhile, Claudia has to keep secrets from her own family about her love life. "The Verifiers" is interested in career ambition and how major corporations interfere with individuals' lives — all topics that may interest a Capricorn.

Aquarius

In the 1960s, chemist and single mother Elizabeth Zott marches to the beat of her own drum, defying cultural norms and becoming successful in doing so. This book will appeal to your scientific and humanitarian mind, as well as your funny bone.

Bonus Pick: "Meredith, Alone" by Claire Alexander centers around a recluse who refuses to deal with the world — that is, until the world forces her to get out of her comfort zone. You’ll find yourself rooting for Meredith from start to finish, and will cherish her independent streak even as she gains a community.

Pisces

Pisces, you're prone to checking in with exes (or, at least, do a little social media lurking). Imagine if you were to bump into all your exes — one after the other — while at a magical dinner with work colleagues. Oh, the drama! But, maybe it’s good drama? The main character in "Cult Classic" has to decide for herself when this exact scenario befalls her.

Bonus Pick: Ashley Poston’s "The Dead Romantics" centers around a millennial ghostwriter who hides from her own set of ghosts. This book will encourage you to embrace your past and find solace in all of the life decisions that you’ve made.