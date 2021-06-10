Barry Williams says his time on 'Brady Bunch' was 'intense' and 'awkward'

Adolescence is hard for any teenager. Now, imagine being a teenager growing up in public on a super popular TV series like "The Brady Bunch."

Barry Williams doesn't have to imagine at all, since he did it: He played Greg on the show from 1969-74 (and in a few specials and movies since), and recently told Australia's "Today Extra" that it was seriously stressful at times.

The kids of "The Brady Bunch." Michael Ochs Archives

"The years were very intense years for me," he said. "All my teen years, 14 to 20, were on 'The Brady Bunch.'"

At least he wasn't alone; the other five actors who played his siblings were going through their own puberty and things could get "awkward," he said.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"There were a lot of changes," Williams, 66, said. "You could hear the voice changing, you could see the hair changing, you could see the growth spurts going on with all of us. So, it was sometimes awkward and sometimes fun. But I've always enjoyed people watching the show."

Five members of the former cast are going to be spending some time together again soon, in Lifetime's "Blending Christmas" upcoming holiday movie. Along with Williams, Christopher Knight (Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Robbie Rist (Oliver) are set to appear in the film.

Barry Williams in "Celebrity Wife Swap" in 2014 Bruce Stidham / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Several members of the cast also reunited in 2019 for the HGTV series "A Very Brady Renovation," in which they helped fix up the inside of the house whose exterior was used in the show.

As Williams noted, all of their shared experiences have kept many of them close, even to this day. "We maintain our relationships, we've seen all the major events of our lives together: marriages, children, sometimes marriages that split."

He added, "Now our children are graduating. We've always had a Brady family together."

Related: