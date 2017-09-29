'Barefoot Contessa' Ina Garten doesn't watch her own show: 'I'm terrible!'

share tweet pin email

"Barefoot Contessa" is a Food Network show that has millions of fans.

Its host, Ina Garten, however, is not one of them.

Food Network Ina Garten, who has other things to do than watch her own show.

"I never watch cooking shows; certainly not mine," she told People magazine in a new issue. "Not a chance. I would never do another show. I think I'm terrible!"

She's fortunate that so many people disagree, but she recognizes that. "I'm glad other people like it, that's all I can say," she continued.

48 years and I'm just getting started! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:38am PST

And one of her biggest fans continues to be husband Jeffrey, to whom she's been married for nearly 50 years. "He's a great audience because whatever I serve, he says, 'That's the best thing I've ever had!'" she says. "Which is why I love to cook for him. I think he really means it at the moment but then the next time, it's something else."

You can't get better fans than that.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.