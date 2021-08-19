Barbra Streisand's birthday tribute for Robert Redford has us swooning

The way they were!

Barbra Streisand on Wednesday shared a dreamy throwback photo of herself with Robert Redford in honor of Redford’s 85th birthday.

“Dear Bob, happy birthday. It was great talking to you the other day,” Streisand, 79, captioned the still of her and Redford from “The Way We Were.”

Redford and Streisand had undeniable chemistry in the 1973 romantic drama, which earned Streisand an Oscar nomination for best actress.

Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford in "The Way We Were" Getty Images

The singer has opened up in the past about her “misty watercolor memories” of working with Redford on the classic film.

“You never quite know what he’s really thinking, and that makes him fascinating to watch on screen,” she said while presenting Redford with an award in 2015, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time. “Bob understands the power of restraint. You’re never going to get it all, and that’s the secret, I think. That’s the mystery. That’s what makes you want to keep looking at him.”

While presenting him with the award, she also made a playful reference to the ill-fated romance of their characters, Katie and Hubbell, in the movie.

“I’d like to say, ‘Dear Bob, it was such fun being married to you for a while. Too bad it didn’t work out,’” she said, according to People. “But we made something that will last much longer than many real marriages. I am so proud of the work we did together.”

Redford has also looked back fondly on filming the beloved drama with Streisand.

"I remember the fun we had," he once said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "I remember liking her energy and her spirit; it was wonderful to play off of. I also really enjoyed kidding her. She was fun to kid."