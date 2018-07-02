See Barbra Streisand's 20th-anniversary message to her 'honey' James Brolin

share tweet pin email

Barbra Streisand celebrated 20 years of marriage to James Brolin on social media Sunday with a sweet picture of herself and her "honey":

Hello, gorgeous!

Hard to believe it's been 20 years, but the couple married on July 1, 1998, after being set up on a blind date.

"I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven," Streisand told W magazine in 2016. "I asked him, 'Who screwed up your hair?' He later told me that's when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual."

Their first date came on July 1, 1996, and "a couple of months" later, she knew he was the guy for her, she once told Meredith Vieira.

Streisand was married to actor Elliott Gould before she met Brolin; she and Gould were together from 1963-71. Brolin was married twice, to Jane Cameron Agee and Jan Smithers. Streisand and Brolin have children from their previous unions (including actor Josh Brolin) but none together.

They married two years after that first date on her Malibu, California, estate. Streisand wore a Donna Karan gown with a 15-foot veil, and guests included John Travolta, Tom Hanks, Quincy Jones and Sydney Pollack.

"Twenty years in Hollywood is like 50 years in Chicago, I always say," Streisand told Extra in 2016. And about that truth-telling thing Brolin likes so much? She's honed it to a fine point.

"I used to use truth as a weapon years ago, actually, 'Well, you look fat 'cause you're fat ... I'm telling you the truth,'" she said. "Truth with compassion would say it a different way — I don't think you can take each other for granted."

