Barbra Streisand honors health care workers with 'You'll Never Walk Alone' video

Many celebrities have donated time, money and efforts to help alleviate the burdens imposed on health care workers and others during the COVID-19 crisis, and now Barbra Streisand has also stepped forward.

The musical legend posted a video Tuesday on Instagram that features a slideshow of images of health care workers, UPS drivers, grocery store clerks and other essential workers dealing with the pandemic, set to her version of "You'll Never Walk Alone," one of the tunes from the 1945 Broadway show "Carousel." In the caption, she wrote, "Visit @directrelief to donate."

Direct Relief is a nonprofit providing COVID-19 relief across the country. The video ends with the organization's website address and phone number, plus a message from Streisand that reads, "Direct Relief supplies protective gear to all our heroes in the United States … Please donate if you can."

The song holds a particular poignancy for the Grammy winner, who notes at the start of the clip that she sang it nearly 20 years ago to honor the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11 attacks. She originally recorded the song in 1997, but also put in a surprise appearance at the end of the 2001 Emmy Awards to reprise the song, which provides a powerful, heartfelt message of support for anyone in times of stress or need.

"I sang this song almost 20 years ago after 9/11," she wrote in the video. "Today we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply."