Barbra Streisand gives Disney stock to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter

Barbra Streisand gave a special gift to George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd.

Streisand helped Gianna become a shareholder in Disney, sending her an envelope of what appears to be a Disney stock certificate and a signed letter from the legendary singer herself.

The package also included two of Streisand’s albums, “Color Me Barbra” and “My Name Is Barbra.”

Gianna revealed the gift in a series of photos on her Instagram page, which her family started in the wake of her father’s death.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package,” the caption reads. “I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you 🥰🥰🥰.”

It’s unclear how many Disney shares Gianna received. Disney stock is known for its positive, long-term returns. An investment of $1,000 in Disney in 2010 would be worth more than $4,600 as of February, according to CNBC.

Streisand, 78, has not posted anything about her gift to Gianna on her own social media accounts, but she has been posting frequent messages of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests sparked by George Floyd’s killing in police custody.

“A beautiful moment of silence for George Floyd in Minneapolis yesterday. There’s such power in solidarity - and it can all be done non-violently,” the singer captioned a June 2 Instagram post of footage of a peaceful protest. “What happened to George is a modern-day lynching.”

Since Floyd’s death, people around the country have been reaching out to help Gianna and her mother, Roxie Washington.

Texas Southern University recently offered Gianna a full scholarship and singer Kanye West set up a college savings fund for her.