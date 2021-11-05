Barbara Corcoran hilariously imagines herself in Pete Davidson's dating pool

As anyone watching the headlines knows, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson really gets around when it comes to his social life.

He might even be dating "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran! At least, that's what the 72-year-old business mogul seems to be saying on Instagram. On Thursday, Corcoran posted a photo of herself with Davidson's arm around her. "I wanted to see what all the hype was about! #PeteDavidson," she wrote in the caption.

They sure do look chummy! And on the red carpet at the Emmys, no less. But ... hey, wait a minute! That's totally photoshopped!

Suffice it to say that Corcoran and Davidson, 27, are not actually an item.

Fans loved her hilarious barb.

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney commented, "I'm dead."

"Your best yet Barbara," one person wrote.

Another added, "You funny Barbara!"

But who says it couldn't happen? Davidson has been linked with a whole slew of A-list names in recent years, including Ariana Grande, "Bridgerton's" Phoebe Dynevor and, most recently, Kim Kardashian West. (BuzzFeed even made a list that we can only assume they're adding to weekly.)

Barbara Corcoran and Pete Davidson together? Eric McCandless / ABC / Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

He's been so busy, the New York Post has even called him the "Warren Beatty of his generation," likening him to the actor who seemed to date every female actor in the 1970s and 80s.

Davidson and Kardashian West, 41, have been linked since they appeared together on "SNL" in early October, where they appeared in a sketch and kissed in an "Aladdin"-themed skit. They were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm around Halloween, and also at a private dinner in New York City.

"She's in New York, they're going to dinner. Something has to be going on," TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager said on the show Thursday.

"Maybe it is, and maybe it isn't," Hoda Kotb replied.

Which could also be said about Corcoran!