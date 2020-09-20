Barbara Bush shares what it's been like quarantining with her husband and parents

Barbara Bush has been spending quality time in quarantine over the last few months with her husband and parents, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

Bush, 38, who is the twin sister of TODAY's Jenna Hager Bush, opened up in a recent interview about how the close-knit family kept busy from home during lockdown. Like millions of people in the United States, that included many hour of binge watching shows on Netflix—especially murder mysteries!

Craig Coyne and Barbara Bush on Sept. 26, 2019 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"We really have hit (it) hard over this quarantine," Bush told People. "Every single night after dinner, we watch one episode of a show."

Bush and her husband, Craig Coyne, spent the first part of quarantine at her parents' ranch in Texas before finishing the summer with more relatives at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

"We thought that we would be there for two weeks and have now been living with my parents for the past five months," Bush explained. "I don't think that that was something Craig anticipated when he married me, moving in with his parents-in-law for five months."

But Bush has found solace in these moments full of family bonding.

"Something that's been really beautiful is that this summer in particular, most of our cousins and aunts and uncles were up here, because we could quarantine together," Bush said. "While it's quieter without (my grandparents former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush), we keep them alive by telling all of our hilarious and moving stories."

She said it has been "wonderful" to have extra time to spend with her parents and has even realized more than ever how much she has in common with them.

"Probably it's more stark to me because I've been spending so much time with my parents. But we all love the same things, and it's interesting because really the same things are important to each of us," she said. " So, I definitely feel like I'm becoming more like both of our parents."

Bush, who finished her Master's degree from Harvard virtually in May, added that she recently started a new job to work on social change issues. She also volunteered as a poll worker.

"Last week was National Poll Worker Day, and we have a shortage of poll workers in the United States," Bush said. "And so my husband and I both volunteered to be poll workers. We'll see what that means for us. I don't know where we'll be. But we're fortunate that we are both healthy, and are not an at-risk population, and can quarantine ourselves after that, beforehand and after."