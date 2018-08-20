Barack Obama reveals his 5 must-read books for summer

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It may seem like summer is slipping away now that the back-to-school rush is kicking in, but there's still another month to go before the long days are behind us.

That means there's still plenty of time to grab a good book and squeeze in some summer reading before the sun sets on the season — and former commander-in-chief Barack Obama has a few suggestions for you.

On Sunday, the 57-year-old took to Facebook to share his personal picks.

"One of my favorite parts of summer is deciding what to read when things slow down just a bit, whether it’s on a vacation with family or just a quiet afternoon," he wrote. "This summer I've been absorbed by new novels, revisited an old classic, and reaffirmed my faith in our ability to move forward together when we seek the truth."

As you might have already guessed, these aren't exactly breezy pulp paperbacks for the beach. Instead, the 44th president selected five books that will really get you thinking.

"Educated," by Tara Westover

"(This) is a remarkable memoir of a young woman raised in a survivalist family in Idaho who strives for education while still showing great understanding and love for the world she leaves behind," Obama wrote of the New York Times best-seller that was published in February.

"Warlight," by Michael Ondaatje

It's another wartime drama from the author of "The English Patient," also set in World War II. Obama calls this May release "a meditation on the lingering effects of war on family."

"A House for Mr. Biswas," by V.S. Naipaul

The 1961 novel from Nobel Prize winner Naipaul is regarded as his first masterpiece. The author's death, a little more than a week ago, inspired Obama to add this classic "about growing up in Trinidad and the challenge of post-colonial identity" to his roundup.

"An American Marriage," by Tayari Jones

Published in February, this New York Times best-seller also made the cut for Oprah Winfrey's Book Club this year. Obama describes it as "a moving portrayal of the effects of a wrongful conviction on a young African-American couple."

"Factfulness," by Hans Rosling

Obama notes that "Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World — and Why Things Are Better Than You Think" is "a hopeful book about the potential for human progress when we work off facts rather than our inherent biases." And he's far from the only big name to endorse Rosling's posthumous tome. Bill Gates was so enamored with what he dubbed "one of the most important books" he's ever read," that he offered a free copy to every U.S. college graduate in 2018.

