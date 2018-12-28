Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Barack Obama had at least one easy choice when it came to making his annual selections for his favorite songs, movies and books of the year.

The No. 1 book for the former president was a favorite of many readers this year and one that also made sure there won't be any stern looks at the breakfast table.

Obama's pick was, of course, "Becoming," the best-selling memoir released by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The rest of his list included songs by old favorites like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, a blockbuster movie in "Black Panther," and best-selling books like "Educated" by Tara Westover.

His best-song choices included a range of artists, with a concentration on rap and R&B featuring some of his perennial favorites like Janelle Monáe, Prince and Kendrick Lamar.

And if you were wondering whether the former president can be found nodding his head to new stars like Cardi B and Bad Bunny, the answer is yes.

He also had artists like Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett on the list, making us think that he has taken some suggestions from daughters Sasha, 17, and Malia, 20, to keep him current.

On the cinematic front, he loved the world of Wakanda in "Black Panther" along with millions of others, while also enjoying critical favorites like "Eighth Grade" and "Roma."

Documentaries also grabbed his attention this year, including the Mister Rogers film "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" about the beloved children's television host, and "Minding the Gap," about the turbulent lives of a group of skateboarders coming of age in Rockford, Illinois.

Obama's favorite books mixed nonfiction like "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom" and Shane Bauer's "American Prison," about life as a prison guard, with classics like "Things Fall Apart" by Chinua Achebe.

He also proved great minds think alike by recommending the acclaimed "There There," the debut novel by Cheyenne and Arapaho author Tommy Orange that another avid reader, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, shared in July as the pick for her best summer read.

