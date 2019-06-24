The temperatures are rising, kids are out of school and now it's time for fun!

And if you need any summer vacation inspiration, look no further than the former first family of the United States, who are just days into an already-enviable European adventure.

Check out the photos from their weekend excursion in Italy, in which they boarded a boat and rubbed elbows with famous friends George and Amal Clooney.

Former US President Barack Obama on vacation with actor George Clooney on Lake Como, Italy. ANSA via AP

Barack and Michelle Obama set out for some rest and recreation last week, with daughters Malia, 20, and Sasha, 18, in tow. The family kicked off the fun in the south of France, where cameras caught them spending some quality time with U2's Bono and The Edge.

But by Sunday, they were spotted in northern Italy, cruising the waters of Lake Como near the Clooneys' estate.

The Obamas and the Clooneys enjoy a day out on Lake Como. ANSA via AP

Photos from the outing show the 44th president and the "Catch-22" star both seated near the stern — and both decked out in dark suits — while the rest of their party enjoyed privacy under the shade of the watercraft.

The Obamas arrive at Villa d'Este with their family and with actor George Clooney on June 23, 2019. ANSA via AP

The Obamas and the Clooneys go way back — or at least Barack and George do.

Back in the mid-aughts, Clooney and then-Senator Obama even spoke side-by-side in Washington, D.C.

Senator Barack Obama has a word with actor George Clooney at the National Press Club for the "SAVE DARFUR: Rally to Stop Genocide" (2006). AP

Clooney was speaking out as a member of the Save Darfur Coalition and hoping to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in the western region of Sudan.

"The truth is we got to know each other because of a substantive issue," the former POTUS told Entertainment Tonight of his pal in 2012. "He is a terrific advocate on behalf of the people of Darfur, and to the people of Sudan who've been brutalized for a long time. And so when I was a senator — this was well before I was president — that was an issue that I was working together on a bipartisan basis, and George, who had traveled there, done documentaries there, and was very well-informed, came to testify in Congress. And so we got to know each other, and he is a good man, and a good friend."

The 58-year-old actor went on help the 57-year-old politician raised funds for his 2012 campaign.

These days, Clooney is busy fundraising for The Clooney Foundation for Justice, and some reports have claimed the Obamas were making their way to a charity dinner for that organization Sunday.

The Obamas and the Clooneys enjoy their summer vacation on Lake Como. AP

Since the Obamas haven't released their itinerary to the public, only time will tell where their vacation takes them next.

As for the Clooney's next double date, the couple are raffling off that opportunity to one lucky winner in support of their foundation.