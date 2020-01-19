Bar Refaeli is a mom for the third time! The Israeli supermodel, 34, celebrated the birth of her third child with an adorable hospital picture posted to Instagram Saturday.

"This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years," she wrote, along with three hatching chick emojis, the hashtag #FamilyIsEverything and ending her post with the sentiment "Life is beautiful". In the sweet photo, she wears a hospital gown, appears to have an IV in her arm, and wears no makeup.

This is Refaeli's third child with husband Adi Ezra. The couple have yet to reveal the name or even the gender of their newborn, though The Times of Israel is reporting that the model gave birth to a son at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. The new baby joins big sisters Liv, 3, and Elle, 2.

In another post, Refaeli joked about just how often she's been pregnant in recent years, sharing three photos of herself facing her husband in an elevator, her baby bump from each of her children on display.

"Same week, same place, same dress," Refaeli captioned the triptych of black and white photos labeled 2016, 2017 and 2019. "Different years. Ready for a skinny decade," she quipped, adding a grinning emoji and three baby bottle emojis.

Earlier this month, Refaeli posted two pics of herself, one in a bikini and the other wearing a sweatshirt and a tired expression that most moms-to-be can relate to.

"Day dreaming ..... vs ....... 9months pregnant dreaming," she captioned the series of pics, the second of which clearly shows the dark circles under her eyes.

The former Sports Illustrated model was previously married to Arik Weinstein and famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2009. After wedding Ezra in 2015, the model spoke to "Hello! Fashion Monthly" about her desire for a big brood.

“I think this will be a decade of family … I come from a family of four children," she explained. "A lot of mums could read this and think, ‘Yeah, try having one first.’ Hopefully I’ll have a big family, but I’ll take it one by one.”