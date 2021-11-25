A bald Harry Connick Jr. appears live as Daddy Warbucks for the 1st time

Harry Connick Jr. made his first live appearance as Daddy Warbucks at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, however the multitalented actor looked unrecognizable without his fabulous hair.

Thankfully, Connick explained it's just a bald cap and he didn't have to shave his head for the role. The actor had high praise for his longtime hair and makeup artist who transformed him into billionaire character for his upcoming "Annie Live" performance on NBC.

It's our friends from "Annie Live!": Celina Smith and @HarryConnickJR. 🥰



Here's everything you need to know about the musical: https://t.co/qMAtfI2FHC pic.twitter.com/Wbb7SeNqug — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2021

"I've never had a bald cap on. I kept looking at myself. I was blown away. How do you do that? It's such an art form," Connick told Hoda and Jenna last month on TODAY.

While a photo was released of Connick in character, the appearance at the annual parade marks the first time the actor has been seen live as Daddy Warbucks. Connick and his co-star, Celina Smith, who plays the title role performed alongside their castmates at the holiday event in New York City.

Connick explained that it takes two hours to put on the bald cap and complete the finishing touches that makes it look so realistic.

"If this was Broadway and eight times a week, I don't know if I could put the bald cap on every day," he said.

While the makeup transformed Connick into a completely different person, the actor said he's not sure if he could pull off the bald look in real life.

"There are people with no hair who are attractive and I don't think I fall into that group," he said.

"Annie" will air live on NBC next Thursday, December 2, at 8pm EST.

