'Bad Girls Club' star Demitra 'Mimi' Roche dies at age 34

Demitra “Mimi” Roche, a former star of the reality TV series "Bad Girls Club," has died at the age of 34.

Vince Valholla — who founded Valholla Entertainment, where Roche served as the vice president of Artists and Repertoire — posted a tribute to her on Twitter Wednesday night.

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020

“I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family."

He added he was “heartbroken” by the news, and her death “was out of the blue.”

“There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her,” he said. “We lost a beautiful soul.”

A representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Roche's death to TODAY and added, "Cause of Death is to be determined."

Roche appeared on "Bad Girls Club," a reality show that put "rebellious women" in a house together in an attempt to moderate their behavior, in 2012.

A 2011 press release from Valholla Entertainment announcing Roche’s promotion to vice president noted her commitment to hip-hop and instincts for working in the music business.

“She is a socialite within the Miami hip-hop community and can be seen hosting events throughout South Florida…” the 2011 release said. “Mimi “The Dreamer” can be found at events throughout the week mingling with the best known DJ’s and indie and major label artists alike.”