Bad Bunny has seemingly addressed the time he sent a fan’s phone sailing into the abyss after he felt they disrespected his space.

On Oct. 13, the Puerto Rican Grammy winner —born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio —dropped his fifth solo studio, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.” The album, whose title roughly translates to “Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow” in English, kicks off with “Nadie Sabe.” The album opener seemingly alludes to earlier this year when the 29-year-old snatched a selfie-taking fan’s phone from their hands and threw it.

The song has created a collective smirk on platforms like TikTok, where the rapper’s fans have convinced each other that the lyrics are a direct hit against a woman whose interaction with him went viral at the start of 2023.

Here’s everything we know about Bad Bunny’s song “Nadie Sabe,” the phone controversy and more.

What are Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe” lyrics about?

“Nadie Sabe” is the introduction track to Bad Bunny’s album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.” In the song, he raps about his career success, the price and the consequences of fame, including how it evolved into a love/hate relationship with his fans.

Still, while it’s the “Nadie Sabe” fans are coming for, it’s a particular line that’s making them stay, then analyze and roll on the floor stunned.

“Tú no ere’ mi fan real, por eso te tiré el celular,” Bad Bunny raps in “Nadie Sabe.”

In English, the lyric translates to “You are not my real fan, that’s why I threw the cell phone.”

Fans on TikTok and Instagram have expressed a range of amusement and secondhand embarrassment for the woman who walked away from an interaction with the rapper without her phone.

“My face when I saw Bad Bunny throwing shade at the girl whose phone he threw,” one user captioned their post about the song on TikTok.

“The way my mouth dropped,” another replied.

On TikTok, a user who goes by the name @realkongzilla on the platform shared a video of his reaction to the lyric: He immediately press their shocked mouth into their hands, which were pressed into prayer.

What happened with Bad Bunny and the phone?

As most stories do these days, it all began with an internet video that went viral and can now be seen here, here and here.

Bad Bunny and the case of the tossed phone captivated fans earlier this year in January when a video of him began to circulate on TikTok and X. At the time, Rolling Stone reported that the incident occurred while he was in the Dominican Republic.

The video begins with the rapper walking down a street with a group at night. In it, a woman steps before him, walking ahead while recording herself and him selfie-style. Only a few seconds into the video, the rapper can be seen snatching the phone from the woman’s hand as she turns back at him in dismay. Only a beat passes before he tosses the phone across the street, launching it into the darkness.

Afterwards, the rapper came under fire for his reaction. Though some fans quickly pointed out that the woman in question was invading his space, others argued that he shouldn’t have been so explosive.

Why did Bad Bunny throw the cell phone?

According to Variety, the rapper responded to the backlash with a post on X, which has since been deleted.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise,” he tweeted with the hashtag “sin cojones me tiene,” which in Puerto Rico generally translates to “I don’t give a f---.”