Mick Jagger is a spicy carnal nun in ‘SNL’ sketch with Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” was chock full of surprise celebrity cameos.

On Oct. 21, Bad Bunny made his “SNL” hosting debut and pulled double duty as musical guest.

Throughout the night, he appeared alongside several celebrity guests, including Pedro Pascal. He was also joined multiple times throughout the night by another unexpected guest: Mick Jagger.

At the end of the show, Bad Bunny and The Rolling Stones frontman appeared as nuns in the sketch “Convent Meeting,” starring a slew of “SNL” cast members, including Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and newcomer Chloe Troast.

In the sketch, the nuns in the convent try to figure out which of them is a man secretly hiding among the women.

Throughout the raunchy sketch, each of the nuns — except for Fireman — recall their intimate relations with the imposter nun in explicit detail, much to the dismay of Kearney, who appears increasingly more disturbed by their recounts.

While there are several times during the sketch when it appears Bad Bunny will be revealed as the imposter, it is Jagger who is eventually revealed to be the man pretending to be a nun.

During the reveal, the singer emerges from a corridor of the church to address the group and confess he was the “the one who corrupted these poor women” all along.

The other nuns were shocked to learn Mick Jagger's character Sister Kevin was the imposter among them. Saturday Night Live

“Sister Kevin! How could you betray us like this?” Kearney exclaims.

Jagger replies, “I know. This is probably the worst sex scandal in the history of the church.”

Kearney says that Jagger “must leave this convent at once,” but the other nuns beg to let him stay longer. Eventually, Kearney agrees to throw caution to the wind and let Jagger remain at the convent.

The sketch ends with a title card that reads, “Sister Act 3: Kevin Gone Wild!” pegged as a movie headed for Peacock “against Whoopi’s wishes.”

Jagger made another appearance during the episode, popping up at the end of the sketch “Telenovela” starring Bad Bunny as Francisco, the “villainous older brother” of Marcello Hernández’s character, Tomas.

While Bad Bunny and Hernández engage in a fight that continues to escalate from take to take, Jagger eventually interrupts when he walks into the scene exclaiming, “No!”

It is revealed that Jagger's character is Bad Bunny and Hernández's father who was presumed dead after falling into a volcano, which turned out to be inactive. Jagger steals the scene, slapping both Bad Bunny and Hernández across the face repeatedly while telling both to respect him.

Mick Jagger, Bad Bunny, and Marcello Hernández act out a dramatic father-son scene in a telenovela. Saturday Night Live

Jagger and Pascal weren’t the only celebrities at Studio 8H on Saturday to support Bad Bunny.

Former “SNL” cast member Fred Armisen made an appearance in the pre-taped sketch “The Age of Discovery” early in the show.

Lady Gaga was also on set, albeit for a brief moment, during the night. The singer introduced Bad Bunny before he performed his first song of the night, “Un Preview.”