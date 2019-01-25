Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 25, 2019, 1:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Backstreet's bawk!

The Backstreet Boys got on stage with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night and in yellow chicken suits to cluck out their hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" on "The Tonight Show."

As the Bawkstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Nick Carter tried to contain their laughter as they made their way through a rendition of the song, complete with dance moves.

The now-grown boy banders became the latest singers to cluck a hit with Fallon, joining the likes of Alanis Morissette, Meghan Trainor and Blake Shelton.

The band used the wacky rendition to celebrate the release of their new album, "DNA," and later performed their new single, "Chances," without the chicken suits.

In May, the band is celebrating 25 years together with a world tour in support of the new album. Their "Larger Than Life" Las Vegas residency concludes next month.

In December, they candidly spoke in a video filmed for Vevo about their painful personal experiences over the years, from health issues to deaths in their families to trips to rehab.

"It's kind of crazy, because it feels like the stars are kind of aligning again for us in a way," Carter said.

"Because if you think about where we came from and how we started, it was, like, a miracle that we would've met each other, that we would've bonded, that we would've connected the way we did."