What do get when you mix Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, a pop music megahit and more than a dozen children's instruments?

The following "Tonight Show" clip proves the answer is a twist on '90s nostalgia that you never knew you needed.

On Thursday night, the all-grown-up boy band performed "I Want it That Way" a way that their fans have never heard before — with miniature maracas, tiny tambourines, two kazoos, one melodica and more.

But despite all the differences — and the extra band members — the whole gang, including A.J. McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, channeled some of the original vibes with their perfect harmony. The fact that they wore the same iconic white duds they sported in the video back in 1999, just rounded out the flashback feeling.

Of course, this isn't first time in recent weeks that the classic Backstreet song has made headlines.

âI never wanna hear you say, âI want it that wayâ cause i want it that wayâ. He doesnât wanna hear it because he is the one that wants it that way? He wants to be the one to say it? Also what is âitâ? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 1, 2018

On June 1, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter with a burning question about the lyrics that have left fans scratching their heads since it was first released.

"I never wanna hear you say, 'I want it that way' cause I want it that way,'" Teigen quoted the track before asking, "He doesn’t wanna hear it because he is the one that wants it that way? He wants to be the one to say it? Also what is 'it'?'

The best part? They actually — finally! — answered.