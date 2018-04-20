Backstreet Boys celebrate 25 years with baby-faced throwback pic

share tweet pin email

It's hard to believe it's been a quarter-century since the Backstreet Boys first joined forces to form one of the most successful acts of the '90s boy-band heyday — and beyond.

But it's true!

In fact, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough are still going strong, and on Friday, they took a moment to celebrate their enduring presence with a fresh-faced flashback photo.

The shot they shared on social media perfectly captured those early days — before "I Want It That Way," before the goatees — back when most of them were still teens with fondness for flannel and backwards baseball caps.

"On April 20th, 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys," the message that accompanied the pic read. "If you would have told us that 25 years later we would still be making music together, we would have never believed you."

And if you think they're planning to quit making music any time soon, don't believe that.

"Who's ready for another 25 years?" they added to the post.

Keith Griner / Getty Images Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 12, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The band members got their start after an open casting call from producer Lou Pearlman — the man behind NSYNC and O-Town — brought them together.

"Lou had a blimp business at the time, and we were rehearsing in a blimp hangar," Carter recalled in a chat with Entertainment Weekly. "We would be there five days a week. There was no air conditioner."

Soon, they were playing much better venues — and they still are.

The band played a 26-show residency in Las Vegas last year, and though they're currently performing in Dubai, they'll return to the strip this summer.