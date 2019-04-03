Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 9:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

The Backstreet Boys are bringing one of their own boys on tour!

The band announced Wednesday afternoon that they are adding country singer Baylee Littrell as an opener for the North American leg of their upcoming DNA World Tour. Baylee is the son of Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell.

The post announcing the addition of Baylee encourages fans to “Get to the show early so you don’t miss him.”

Baylee also took to Instagram to share his excitement for the opportunity. "I’m so excited to announce I’m joining @BackstreetBoys on the road for the#DNAWorldTour North American leg!" the singer wrote. Fans of both the Backstreet Boys and Baylee took the opportunity to share their excitement to see the father-son duo on the same tour.

ALPHARETTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Singer Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys pose with his Baylee Littrell at Baylee Littrell's 16th Birthday Celebration on December 1, 2018 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BL) Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Littrell, who just turned 16 in December, launched his country music career in November with his debut single "Don't Knock It." It is only fitting that the next step in following his father's musical roots will put them on the same stage.

The tour will kick off on July 12 in Washington, D.C. and run through September. The Backstreet Boys' ninth studio album, "DNA," was released in January.