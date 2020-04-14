Why 'Back to the Future Part III' is worth watching right now

By at least one measure — the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — “Back to the Future Part III” is the least popular film in the trilogy. Its audience score is 78% on the site, compared to 94% for the original film and 85% for “Part II.”

Of course, 78% is still a good score, and “Part III” is still a good movie, a satisfying and at-times thrilling ending to the classic series starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as time-traveling buddies Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

“Back to the Future Part III” is currently streaming on Netflix. (It’s the only “Back to the Future” movie available on the service.) Here are a few reasons why it’s worth watching:

It’s easy to follow

At the least, it’s a simpler story than “Part II.” Have you ever tried to explain “Part II” to someone who has never seen it? “Well, Marty and Doc are from 1985, but they fly — yes, fly — into the future to 2015 to save Marty’s kids. Then they go back to 1985 … but it’s not the same 1985 that they remember. So then they travel back to 1955 …” Even Marty is confused in the middle of the movie, forcing Doc to have to explain the plot to him by drawing out the timeline.

By comparison, “Part III” is more straightforward. Marty travels to 1885 to save Doc — now a blacksmith in the Old West — from a fatal shooting at the hands of Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson). No drawings necessary.