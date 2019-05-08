Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019, 6:14 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Hannah Brown is the leading lady on the soon-to-air new season of "The Bachelorette," and on it, she'll have her pick of 30 men who are set to compete for her affections.

And season 15 suitor Matteo Valles hopes that, unlike "Bachelor" Colton Underwood, he'll be her Mr. Right.

After all, he's well-traveled, has a degree in mechanical engineering and is even working on his own virtual-reality startup. Oh, and if Brown's interested in starting a family, she won't find a more qualified candidate among the current "Bachelorette" contestants.

That's because Valle is already a dad — 114 times over.

At least, biologically speaking.

Hannah Brown didn't make a love connection with "Bachelore" Colton Underwood, but she'll get another shot at romance with the 30 contestants vying for her affections of season 15 of "The Bachelorette." ABC

That detail was revealed when ABC posted brief biographies for all the men on the official "Bachelorette" site.

In addition to listing off various mundane facts about Valles on his page, including that he "once competed in a talent show where he chugged a gallon of milk in 10 seconds," the 25-year-old's blurb went on to mention that "on the side," he's "a sperm donor who has helped create 114 children for all types of families."

That's a whole lot of bundles of joy for parents who were able to start or add to their broods because of him.

And, according to his bio, it's also a good "icebreaker."

Fans of the series can see if he opens with that fun fact when he meets the 24-year-old former beauty queen, who's dubbed herself "The Beast," on Monday night's season starter.