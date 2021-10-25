'Bachelorette' stars Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes call it quits

Former “The Bachelorette” stars Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are back on the market after deciding to call it quits.

The two got engaged at the end of the show’s 17th season, which aired on ABC in August.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the joint statement reads. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes in the Season 17 finale that ended with their engagement. Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

The two asked for “kindness and privacy” as they navigate the transition.

“Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision,” the statement concludes.

In August, after the show’s finale had aired, Thurston shared a the former couple’s “first selfie together,” taken in May. She wrote about how difficult it was to keep their relationship quiet and to live in separate countries.

“We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn’t be seen together,” she wrote. “Our secret trips never felt long enough. We couldn’t wait to experience life together. Real life.”

Thurston added that they missed the “simple things” like coffee runs, dog walks, or time with family together.

“We finally had a taste of that together during my mini trip to Canada. And as I fly back to Seattle, I’m already counting down the days until we can do it all over again,” she said. “We knew life was going to be an adventure, but for now, I’m still soaking up the simpler things in life.”

