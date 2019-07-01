Some people watch "The Bachelorette" and soak up every second of fun, romance and anticipation the love-match series has to offer, while others tune in, roll their eyes and have a laugh at all the first kisses, drama-filled dates and fantasy suites that are sure to be showcased.

Current "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown doesn't mind either kind of viewer, but she does take issue with another sort that she's recently become aware of — ones who seem to disapprove of every aspect of the matchmaking hit, but still feel the need to watch, judge and call out her and her bachelor pals.

After reading one too many comments from holier-than-thou followers on social media, the 24-year-old former Miss Alabama took to Instagram to fire back at their claims that her behavior on the show — including the declaration, "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me" — proves she's not a good Christian.

"I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments," Brown wrote alongside a photo of her silhouetted against the sky on a particularly sunny day.

It's not that Brown considers herself flawless, it just that she see doesn't see her flaws as proof that she's a "bad Christian." Rather, they're just part of what makes her human.

"I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace," she wrote, adding, "But dang, it’s hard. The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive...it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God...we just happen to do it on national television."

The cast of season 15 of "The Bachelorette," including leading lady Hannah Brown. ABC

And she doesn't believe those who are slinging judgments her way are speaking on behalf of a higher power anyway.

"I’ve realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments — he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies. 'You’re not enough, you’re dirty, you’re dumb, you’re immature, you’re not worthy,'" she continued. "It’s upsetting to get messages from Christians telling me I give Christians a bad name. I’ve lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I’m hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times...but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name."

In fact, as "an imperfect human, who is yes, also a Christian," she believes she's a good representation of the redemptive nature of her faith.

"God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory," she explained in closing.

And while only time will tell if her critics come around to her message, her former flame already has.

Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown share a date on season 23 of "The Bachelor." Josh Vertucci / ABC

Last season's "Bachelor," Colton Underwood, responded to her post with encouragement, writing, "Keep being you. You’re an amazing example to every Christian by being bold and conquering your fears, being honest, and standing up for yourself. Rooting for your happiness!"