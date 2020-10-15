'Bachelorette' Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum split after nearly 8 years of marriage

Former “Bachelorette” stars Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have announced they are splitting up after nearly eight years of marriage.

The couple broke the news in separate Instagram posts on Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert captioned a photo of them dancing.

Hebert and Rosenbaum met on the seventh season of “The Bachelorette,” with Rosenbaum popping the question in the finale. Their wedding, which took place on Dec. 1, 2012, later aired as a TV special. The couple have two children, son Fordham Rhys, 6, and daughter Essex Reese, 3.

“We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten,” Hebert, 35, continued. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.

“Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Rosenbaum, 43, shared the same photo with a lengthy message informing fans the couple had already been separated for months.

“I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness. While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while,” he wrote.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another.”

Rosenbaum, who renewed his vows with Hebert in 2018, refused to point any fingers about what went wrong in the relationship.

“Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he wrote.

“I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Rosenbaum, who last year was diagnosed with the neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome, said he’s grateful for the time he and Hebert had together.

“We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we’ll always cherish,” he wrote.

“Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest live our lives apart.

“We request that you please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives and attempt to create a new norm for our children. Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”