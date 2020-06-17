'The Bachelorette' set to begin filming in July, new season in the fall

"The Bachelorette" is coming back this fall!

ABC made the announcement Wednesday, revealing that season 16 of the popular rose ceremony-focused relationship reality show is set to begin shooting in July — though with strict precautions being set out for both cast and crew.

"There is a production plan that is coming together," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline. “I have seen the plan, it is very thoughtful and is being vetted now at the studio level and guilds. I do believe that the show will be able to come together and go into production in July."

Clare Crawley is the "Bachelorette" in question, having been the runner-up on the 18th season of "The Bachelor." She has also appeared on seasons one and two of "Bachelor in Paradise," plus "The Bachelor Winter Games."

Host Chris Harrison with Clare Crawley when she was announced as the next "Bachelorette" earlier this year. ABC

Crawley's season was originally set to begin production in March and premiere in May, but the coronavirus quarantine shut down shows across the country. Now, the series will be taking an unusual path in order to return to production — among other changes, the cast and crew will not be allowed to come and go from production as the show is being filmed, according to Deadline.

Additionally, the show, which usually hops around the globe, will almost certainly be shot in a single location. (Think of how "Bachelor in Paradise" or "Winter Games" were filmed.)

