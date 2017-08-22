'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay fires back after DeMario Jackson's race comments

share tweet pin email

"Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay may be finding bliss with new fiancé Bryan Abasolo, but that didn't stop her from getting fired up at DeMario Jackson after he made comments about her preferences in men.

The Dallas-born attorney blasted back at the Season 13 contestant after he insisted during an interview on "The E&G Podcast" that she was attracted only to white men.

ABC 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay fired back at contestant DeMario Jackson after he made comments about her being only "attracted to white men."

"I was only there for the two weeks in the house,” Jackson said of his time on the popular reality series. "From the beginning you knew that she was attracted to white men. You knew that. No disrespect, you just knew. She had that vibe."

The contestant, who was later embroiled in a "Bachelor In Paradise" scandal, continued, "From night one, we all set down, all the guys and I said, 'They're going to have a black representative, either myself or Eric, and they're going to have Dean, Peter, and Brian as the final four.’ We all caught that."

Youtube / ABC Lindsay and Jackson in a scene from Season 13 of "The Bachelorette."

Jackson went on to say that he always predicted either he or contestant Eric Bigger would make it to the Season 13 finale. "I mean it was obvious. I said, 'It's either going to be myself or Eric.' Just for the fact that I feel like Eric and I both have ... I mean we have different but similar personalities and we're both like, it's just pretty good for TV," he said.

Ep. 129: Listen on iTunes, SoundCloud & PodcastAddict ✌️🌹 #DeMarioTellAll A post shared by The E & G Podcast (@eandgpodcast) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

On Tuesday, Lindsay fired back at Jackson with a brief but clear comment on the E&G Podcast Instagram page.

"Says the guy that dated Lexi,” Lindsay wrote, referencing Jackson's ex-girlfriend Lexi Thexton, who showed up to angrily confront Jackson in a heated exchange on the show — prompting Lindsay to send him home.

Lindsay added succinctly, "Demario never knew me and still doesn’t."