Much has been written and said about the marriage proposal on Monday night’s season finale of “The Bachelorette,” but Rachel Lindsay is confident she made the right decision by choosing Bryan Abasolo over Peter Kraus.

In a sweet Instagram post, Lindsay flashed back to that moment in Spain when she became engaged to Abasolo, 37, calling it a “dream come true.”

“Bryan you have shown me a love that I've never had before. You've challenged me in ways I could have never imagined,” Lindsay, 32, wrote. “This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you.

ABC Lindsay was excited when Abasolo proposed to her during the season finale.

“You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone,” she continued. “Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you.”

Needless to say, Abasolo feels the same way. He posted his own message reflecting on “The Bachelorette” experience and the proposal.

“Hearing you say ‘yes’ on the top of that castle in Spain was the greatest moment of my life!” he wrote to his fiancée. “I was optimistic about what could be prior to stepping out of that limo but never in my wildest dreams could I had foreseen us building such a strong foundation and deep bond in the last 6 months ....We've gone through so much...the ups, the downs, the challenges...but in the end, what shines above all else is the deep love, loyalty, respect and admiration we have for each other and that's what will continue to carry us through into our future.

“I can't wait to start our new life together full of fun and adventure! I am so blessed and lucky to have you and I promise to cherish you forever! I love you baby!” he concluded his post.

There were bumps along the way on the path to the top of that castle, from Lindsay’s family grilling Abasolo during a hometown date to her intense relationship and breakup with Kraus, who didn’t feel ready to pop the question.

But to hear Lindsay tell it, everything is coming up roses for her now.

