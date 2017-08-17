share tweet pin email

The Rachel Lindsay-Bryan Abasolo engagement tour continues!

“The Bachelorette” star and her new fiancé have been making the rounds and celebrating virtually nonstop since Abasolo’s proposal aired on TV less than two weeks ago. On Wednesday, Lindsay shared photos from their latest stop: a family gathering in Houston.

My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love 💛 #familyfirst #houston #r&b #thankful A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

“My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love,” Lindsay, 32, captioned a series of photos, adding hashtags such as #familyfirst and #thankful.

Days earlier, they partied with loved ones in Lindsay’s hometown of Dallas. They flashed their smiles for the camera there, too. (They’ve had a lot of practice.)

“I had the time of my life with the love of my life at our engagement party!!!” she wrote. “Thank you so much to our family and friends that surrounded us with love! This was the breath of fresh air we needed!

Since the Aug. 7 season finale of “The Bachelorette,” Lindsay and Abasolo, 37, have made several public appearances together in New York and in Texas, including visits to a Texas Rangers baseball game and a WNBA game in the Dallas area. And we haven’t even mentioned all of the interviews they’ve done.

Add the parties on top of all of that and ... whew. Their post-“Bachelorette” lives sound both exciting and exhausting.

